Dr. Anthony Ding, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anthony Ding, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Medical School of Columbia University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Ding works at UCSF Orthopaedic Surgery Dept in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCSF Orthopaedic Surgery Dept
    2550 23rd St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (628) 207-0350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Enloe Medical Center

Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Anthony Ding, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1568780948
    Education & Certifications

    • R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
    • University Of California San Francisco
    • University Of California San Francisco
    • Medical School of Columbia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ding works at UCSF Orthopaedic Surgery Dept in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ding’s profile.

    Dr. Ding has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

