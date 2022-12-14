Dr. Anthony Distefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Distefano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Distefano, MD
Dr. Anthony Distefano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Distefano's Office Locations
Ob-gyn Group of Manchester360 Tolland Tpke Ste 3B, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-1157
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor would highly recommend
About Dr. Anthony Distefano, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568430361
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
