Dr. Anthony Distefano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Distefano works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.