Overview

Dr. Anthony Ditomaso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Ditomaso works at Gulf Comprehensive Gastroenterology - Englewood in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.