Dr. Anthony Ditomaso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ditomaso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Locations
1
Englewood2061 Englewood Rd Ste 5, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 269-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was having esophageal problems. Occasional vomiting at the onset of eating. Especially true with rice and pasta. After two upper GI endoscopic procedures everything is under control. Thank you Doctor
About Dr. Anthony Ditomaso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407840408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
