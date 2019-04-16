See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Anthony Dobson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Dobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Dobson works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and East Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222
  2. 2
    Fertility Physicians of Northern California
    2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 302, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 597-2234
  3. 3
    East Palo Alto Care Center Fertility Services
    1950 University Ave Ste 170, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 16, 2019
    He was so cool, treated me well
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Dobson, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Dobson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346278967
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Dobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

