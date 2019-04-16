Overview

Dr. Anthony Dobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.



Dr. Dobson works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and East Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.