Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD
Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Doerr works at
Dr. Doerr's Office Locations
Urology Center at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 739-6717
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything and the reasoning for everything. The entire staff was stellar
About Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1194773929
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of Southern California
- University Of S Ca
- University Of Southern California
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.