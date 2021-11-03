Overview of Dr. Anthony Dota III, MD

Dr. Anthony Dota III, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Dota III works at Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congestive Heart Failure and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.