Dr. Anthony D'Souza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony D'Souza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. D'Souza works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Specialists PC of Southern Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 881-9901
-
2
Heart Specialists of Sarasota Pl.1950 Arlington St Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony D'Souza, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
