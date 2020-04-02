Overview

Dr. Anthony D'Souza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. D'Souza works at Heart Specialists PC of Southern Connecticut in Shelton, CT with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.