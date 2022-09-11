Dr. Anthony Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Dyer, MD
Dr. Anthony Dyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Arizona
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
Chandler1455 W Chandler Blvd Ste B8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-1696
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Changed from another Urologist and was extremely happy with the overall experience with Dr. Dyer. He took the time to ask me about my issues, looked at all the scans I brought, gave me an exam, discussed what is important in treating prostate conditions, and what the best treatment options were. He took all the time necessary to make me feel comfortable and I know that Dr. Dyer is the right doctor to manage my health. Thank You!
About Dr. Anthony Dyer, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1457580425
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dyer speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.