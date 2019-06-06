Overview of Dr. Anthony Economou, DO

Dr. Anthony Economou, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Economou works at Tulsa Glaucoma Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.