Dr. Eidelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Eidelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Eidelman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eidelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
F. F. Thompson Hospital350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 602-7246
-
2
Ur Medicine Epilepsy Center2180 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 276-3616
-
3
Ur Medicine Neurosurgery in Clifton Springs200 Clifton Springs Professional Park, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 Directions (585) 275-5175
-
4
Olathe Medical Center Inc20333 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 791-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eidelman?
Dr. Eidelman is awesome. He is attentive, intelligent, warm, compassionate and comes up with well thought through plans. He has helped me more then any other pain doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Eidelman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033141643
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eidelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eidelman works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.