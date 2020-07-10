Dr. Emmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Emmer, DO
Overview of Dr. Anthony Emmer, DO
Dr. Anthony Emmer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Emmer works at
Dr. Emmer's Office Locations
Southfield Office26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 170, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 208-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Our family was fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Emmer for treatment of Trigeminal neuralgia for my 91 year old mother. Over the past 2 years we had been to other Neurology doctors but no one was even close to as helpful at Dr. Emmer. The attention he provided was as good as it gets and the results are already amazing (10 days ago). My mom can talk again, eat again and drink again. Thank you Dr Emmer.
About Dr. Anthony Emmer, DO
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003819897
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmer works at
Dr. Emmer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.