Overview of Dr. Anthony Emmer, DO

Dr. Anthony Emmer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Emmer works at William M Leuchter MD P.C., Southfield, MI in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.