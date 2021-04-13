Overview of Dr. Anthony Esposito, MD

Dr. Anthony Esposito, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Esposito works at Anniston Neurology in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.