Dr. Fama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Fama, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Fama, MD
Dr. Anthony Fama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Fama works at
Dr. Fama's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology Associates LLC5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 844-7059
-
2
Advance Ear Nose and Throat Care107 Newtown Rd Ste 2A, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 830-4700
-
3
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fama?
He saw me for some problems I was having with my ears where they were swelling and getting fluid on and I was getting real dizzy.. He was very nice he answered every question I had and explained everything you could not ask for a better doctor
About Dr. Anthony Fama, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639279854
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fama works at
Dr. Fama has seen patients for Nosebleed and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.