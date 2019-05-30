Dr. Anthony Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Farah, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Farah, MD
Dr. Anthony Farah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Farah works at
Dr. Farah's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Williamsburg Family Medicine120 Kings Way Ste 1400, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 345-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farah?
Had cataract surgery on both eyes, two weeks apart, by Dr Farah. Could not believe the vast difference in colors & brightness after first eye was done and was then very eager to get second surgery accomplished. Dr Farah is very personable, professional & competent. Everything went smoothly from start to finish. Totally satisfied & highly recommend Dr Farah if you need cataract surgery!
About Dr. Anthony Farah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1659692960
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah works at
Dr. Farah has seen patients for Farsightedness, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.