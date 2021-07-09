Dr. Feghali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Feghali, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Feghali, MD
Dr. Anthony Feghali, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Feghali's Office Locations
University Surgical Associates750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner, very thorough, easy to talk to and ask questions. Highly recommend
About Dr. Anthony Feghali, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1134486509
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feghali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feghali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feghali.
