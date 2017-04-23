Dr. Anthony Felice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Felice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Felice, MD
Dr. Anthony Felice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Felice works at
Dr. Felice's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4395
-
2
Inova Laboratories At Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr # 33, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have not had any contact with Dr. Felice in many many years. The last time I saw him was in Brooklyn, NY He treated my father in a VA hospital where he was still training. He saved my fathers life. We don't credit the doctors he was training under we give him all of the credit. He had the best bedside manner with the patient and the family.
About Dr. Anthony Felice, MD
- Hematology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|New York University Medical Center|New York University School of Medicine
- Suny - Downstate Medical Center
- Suny-Downstate/Kings Co Hos
- State University Of New York
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felice works at
Dr. Felice has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Felice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felice.
