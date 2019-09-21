Overview of Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD

Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Fenison works at Anthony T. Fenison MD Inc. in Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.