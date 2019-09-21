Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD
Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Fenison's Office Locations
Anthony T. Fenison MD Inc.23100 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 924-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff! Jamie at the front desk was really sweet. Dean Townsend and Jose were really cool and down to earth. I didn’t go through my insurance and they were incredibly generous! I was referred by Dr. Simpkins who spoke very highly of Dr. Anthony. Didn’t get to meet him, but his whole team was awesome.
About Dr. Anthony Fenison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407954654
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenison has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.