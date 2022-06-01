Dr. Anthony Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ferguson, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Ferguson, MD
Dr. Anthony Ferguson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 130, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 961-0304
Wisconsin Bone Joint S C.2500 N Mayfair Rd Ste 500, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 257-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've had to see Dr. Ferguson for two different things about two years apart. Each time, he has been professional, friendly and willing to listen to my concerns. I highly recommend him and his staff.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831150788
- Tufts University
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
