Overview of Dr. Anthony Frempong Boadu, MD

Dr. Anthony Frempong Boadu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Frempong Boadu works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.