Dr. Anthony Frempong Boadu, MD
Dr. Anthony Frempong Boadu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6514Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Nyu Langone Health - Spine Center550 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6514
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I highly, highly recommend Dr. Frempong-Boadu! Dr. Frempong performed surgery on my spine and I no longer have any lower back pain issues at all!! Thank you for being the best neurosurgeon in the world!
Dr. Frempong Boadu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frempong Boadu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frempong Boadu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Frempong Boadu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frempong Boadu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frempong Boadu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frempong Boadu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.