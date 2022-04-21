Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD
Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Gaddi works at
Dr. Gaddi's Office Locations
-
1
Harmony OB/GYN6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 323-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaddi?
Dr. Gaddi was kind and well experienced in the issues that I was experiencing. He did a very good job explaining the testing, procedures and his findings as well as the diagnosis and treatment. I would highly recommend anyone with urological issues to seek out Dr. Gaddi as you will not be disappointed in his thoroughness and kind nature.
About Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1942449558
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaddi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaddi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaddi works at
Dr. Gaddi speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.