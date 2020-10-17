See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dublin, OH
Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD

Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gaeta works at S Anthony Gaeta MD Internal Medicine in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaeta's Office Locations

    S Anthony Gaeta MD Internal Medicine
    S Anthony Gaeta MD Internal Medicine
106 S High St, Dublin, OH 43017
(614) 760-7425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Carmel East
  Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Gaeta is patient and very concerned about my health and getting better. Dr. Gaeta always makes me smile and laugh no matter how bad I'm feeling. All the staff are always very responsive and Dr. Gaeta, Nurse Ligia and Nurse Angela always make me feel like I'm their only patient. Dr. Gaeta and Staff are Simply the BEST!!!
    T. Poole — Oct 17, 2020
    About Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1730306267
    Education & Certifications

    WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
