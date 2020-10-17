Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD
Overview of Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD
Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gaeta's Office Locations
S Anthony Gaeta MD Internal Medicine106 S High St, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 760-7425
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaeta is patient and very concerned about my health and getting better. Dr. Gaeta always makes me smile and laugh no matter how bad I'm feeling. All the staff are always very responsive and Dr. Gaeta, Nurse Ligia and Nurse Angela always make me feel like I'm their only patient. Dr. Gaeta and Staff are Simply the BEST!!!
About Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaeta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaeta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaeta.
