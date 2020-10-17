Overview of Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD

Dr. Santo Gaeta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gaeta works at S Anthony Gaeta MD Internal Medicine in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.