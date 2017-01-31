Overview of Dr. Anthony Gentile, MD

Dr. Anthony Gentile, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Gentile works at Gentile Healthcare in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.