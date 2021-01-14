See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Gerbino works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center
    19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pyloric Stenosis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Swine Flu
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberculosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Valley Fever
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr Gerbino is very easy to talk with and explains things in a detailed but easy to understand way. He us thorough, compassionate and kind. If you need to see a Pulmonologist I highly recommend him!
    Vicki — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457461311
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

