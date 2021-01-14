Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerbino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gerbino is very easy to talk with and explains things in a detailed but easy to understand way. He us thorough, compassionate and kind. If you need to see a Pulmonologist I highly recommend him!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Gerbino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerbino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gerbino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gerbino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerbino has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerbino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerbino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerbino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerbino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerbino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.