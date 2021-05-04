Dr. Anthony Germinario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germinario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Germinario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Germinario, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Germinario works at
Locations
-
1
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care1879 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-9472
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Germinario?
I have been seeing Dr. Germinario a couple of times. From my experience. Dr. Germinario is a. Extremely carrying for his patients. And ‘wouldnt hesitate to recommend Dr. Germinario to anyone. Including my family and friends. On a scale from one to 10. I'll give him a 10
About Dr. Anthony Germinario, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831619923
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germinario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germinario accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germinario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germinario works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Germinario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germinario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germinario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germinario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.