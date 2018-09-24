See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Anthony Gingo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (68)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Gingo, MD

Dr. Anthony Gingo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Gingo works at Anthony J Gingo Jr MD in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gingo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NOMS Healthcare Dr Gingo
    7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A410, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 24, 2018
    Excellent doctor
    Karen piovarchy in Parma heights , OH — Sep 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Gingo, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Gingo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700878022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metro Health Med Ctr|Metro Health Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Anthony Gingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gingo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gingo works at Anthony J Gingo Jr MD in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gingo’s profile.

    Dr. Gingo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Gingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

