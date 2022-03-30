See All Podiatrists in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Shelby Township, MI
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM

Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Giordano works at Shelby Foot & Ankle Pllc in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giordano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shelby Foot & Ankle Pllc
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 230, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 484-7894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2022
    For the first time in my adult life, I no longer have pain in my foot… thanks to Dr Giordano. He fixed what another doctor messed up. The office staff is on top of their game. Typical less than a 3 min wait for appt’s. Dr G has an excellent bedside manner & explains everything thoroughly. No complaints. Highly recommend
    About Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023062650
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oakwood Healthcare Systems-Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Roger Williams Hospital, Podiatric Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • King's College Wilkes-Barre, Pa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giordano works at Shelby Foot & Ankle Pllc in Shelby Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Giordano’s profile.

    Dr. Giordano has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

