Dr. Anthony Griffin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (11)
Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Griffin, MD

Dr. Anthony Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Griffin works at Beverly Hills Robertson Sgy Ctr in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony C Griffin MD A Professional Medical Corporation
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-8264
  2. 2
    Simbaderm
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-8264
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr. Griffin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Griffin

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Anthony Griffin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952516130
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Beverly Hills Robertson Sgy Ctr in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

