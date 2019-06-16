Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD
Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from University Of Maryland and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Guarino's Office Locations
Physician Partners of America: 450 East Merritt Island Causeway450 E Merritt Island Cswy # 200, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 351-3371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guarino is a wonderful pain doctor. Sadly after having him for almost 15 (13 to be exact), he has moved his practice to Florida. I will admit when I first met Dr. Guarino, I felt a little intimidated and unsure if he was going to help me. Yet, after getting to know him and building a trustworthy relationship, as a patient I am grateful for his help. He's strict, but does cares about your overall well-being. Patients with intractable chronic pain struggle a lot. He cares about how you're managing to cope. His team of nurses are also wonderful!! To the above comments about the cost of high drug tests, this fee was not under the office control, it's under our health insurances and with such high deductible, that's the reason the tests were so expensive. However, when it comes to the choice of being able to somewhat live and have professional pain control, I pay it off monthly after calling the billing department office.
About Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1619993847
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
- Sinai Hospital In Baltimore
- University Of Maryland
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guarino accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.