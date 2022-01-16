Dr. Anthony Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gulati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Gulati, MD
Dr. Anthony Gulati, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Gulati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gulati's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology PC1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2695Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
Have been seeing Dr. Gulati for about 2 years. He immediately puts you at ease. Always answers my questions so that I understand test results and process to my satisfaction. I look forward to our visits and feel I am in good hands.
About Dr. Anthony Gulati, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1508028168
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.