Dr. Anthony Gust, MD
Dr. Anthony Gust, MD is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Advanced Dermatology Associates, Ltd1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (888) 402-5846Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Dr. Gust has been my dermatologist for several years. When I first went to him he diagnosed a condition that had been ignored by a previous physician. I trust him and I am grateful for him and his practice.
About Dr. Anthony Gust, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215046354
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Gust has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gust has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gust.
