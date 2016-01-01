Dr. Anthony Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Harris, MD
Dr. Anthony Harris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Anthony E. Harris MD PA410 University Pkwy Ste 2350, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-7897
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1346283223
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
