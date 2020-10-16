See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Anthony Hasan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Hasan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Hasan works at Jolie Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jolie Plastic Surgery
    8512 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-8347
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Anthony Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003010216
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

