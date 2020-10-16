Overview

Dr. Anthony Hasan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Hasan works at Jolie Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

