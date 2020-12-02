Dr. Anthony Haulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Haulk, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Haulk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Dr. Haulk works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants2860 CREEKSIDE CIR, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-8367
-
2
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haulk?
One of the best Doctors I see. I actually look forward to seeing him wether it is an office visit or surgery. He has taken very good care of me.
About Dr. Anthony Haulk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710957360
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haulk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haulk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haulk works at
Dr. Haulk has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haulk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haulk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.