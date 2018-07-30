Overview

Dr. Anthony Hayes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hayes works at Novant Health Chair City Family Medicine in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.