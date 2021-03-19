Dr. Anthony Heaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Heaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Heaney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Gonda (goldschmied) Diabetes Center200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7922
Ucla Santa Monica Mohs Surgery Laboratory2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One the most serious and really caring informative endocrinologist in the country if your looking for endocrinologist to deal with serious health issues there is no one better he helped me through my second brain surgery and I’m blessed to have him as a doctor and I consider him a friend. There is no one better in this field Period. Go to UCLA if you want the best for diabetes or any kind of hormone problems
About Dr. Anthony Heaney, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720016850
Education & Certifications
- THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heaney has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.