Dr. Anthony Hernandez, MD
Dr. Anthony Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2055 N King St Ste 200, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 848-1515
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
De. Hernandez is so kind. No appointment needed and he doesn't push a follow up appt like other physicians do. We can call him!
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962578476
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
