Overview of Dr. Anthony Hicks, MD

Dr. Anthony Hicks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Regional One Health.



Dr. Hicks works at Medical Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.