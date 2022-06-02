Dr. Anthony Hirschenberger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Hirschenberger, DDS
Dr. Anthony Hirschenberger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Munster, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University / School of Dentistry.
Merlo & Herschenberger Associates9301 Calumet Ave Ste 2A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 587-0768
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
I love the fact that when I have a 9:00am appointment they’re always right on time. They do a great job and have an outstanding staff. Highly recommend.
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881728202
- Loyola University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Hirschenberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschenberger works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschenberger.
