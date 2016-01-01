Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlavacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD
Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hlavacek works at
Dr. Hlavacek's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
-
2
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
3
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hlavacek?
About Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497863369
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Christian University
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hlavacek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hlavacek accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hlavacek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hlavacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hlavacek works at
Dr. Hlavacek has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlavacek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hlavacek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlavacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlavacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlavacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.