Overview of Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD

Dr. Anthony Hlavacek, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hlavacek works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.