Overview of Dr. Anthony Horvath, MD

Dr. Anthony Horvath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Horvath works at St. John's Medical Group in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Rockaway Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.