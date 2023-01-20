Dr. Imudia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Latina de Panama.
Dr. Imudia works at
Locations
-
1
Shady Grove Fertility - Wesley Chapel2590 Healing Way Ste 160, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 616-1442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imudia?
Dr. Imudia is an excellent care provider and everything I could have asked for on my fertility journey. I came to him frustrated, anxious, and defeated with no answers or understanding of my situation. He asked me thorough questions in our consult and immediately hit the ground running on testing and a treatment plan, while explaining everything along the way and answering my many questions. I am so grateful that he chose this specialty and will forever recommend him as a fertility specialist.
About Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386851350
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Universidad Latina de Panama
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imudia accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imudia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imudia works at
Dr. Imudia speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Imudia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imudia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imudia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imudia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.