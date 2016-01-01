Dr. Anthony Ingenito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingenito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ingenito, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Ingenito, MD
Dr. Anthony Ingenito, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Ingenito works at
Dr. Ingenito's Office Locations
-
1
John Theurer Cancer Center155 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 957-1086
-
2
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 957-1189
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingenito?
About Dr. Anthony Ingenito, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710940127
Education & Certifications
- Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas Med Ctr
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingenito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingenito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingenito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingenito works at
Dr. Ingenito speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingenito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingenito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingenito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingenito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.