Dr. Anthony Izzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Izzo, DO
Overview of Dr. Anthony Izzo, DO
Dr. Anthony Izzo, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Izzo works at
Dr. Izzo's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Izzo?
Dr. Izzo is a excellent doctor, never rushed me during our Appointments and listen to all my concerns. Along my 3 years being his patient we changed medications ( up and down dosages) and found my perfect dosage and mix of medication. I have nothing but excellent service from him and his staff. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Anthony Izzo, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215198692
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izzo works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Izzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.