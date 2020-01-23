Dr. Anthony Janiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Janiga, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Janiga, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL.
Locations
Practice1012 95th St Ste 1, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 236-4315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Anyone looking for a derm: you will not find one better than Dr. Janinga. He is kind and friendly with a great bedside manner, and extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Anthony Janiga, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, Clinical Pharmacology
- University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janiga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janiga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janiga has seen patients for Jock Itch, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janiga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Janiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janiga.
