Dr. Anthony Jennings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Jennings, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Jennings works at
Locations
Robert J Maro MD PA27 Covered Bridge Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 428-6768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait time. Very personable, knowledgeable and professional. Responds quickly. Simply the best!
About Dr. Anthony Jennings, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962490243
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypogonadism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.