Dr. Anthony Julius, MD

Neurology
5.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Julius, MD

Dr. Anthony Julius, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Julius works at Neurological Associates of Richmond - West End in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Julius' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of Richmond - West End
    7607 Forest Ave Ste 300, Henrico, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 28, 2022
    I cannot say enough about dr J. He gave me my quality of life back. He listens and will do his best to find a solution for your issues. Mine are occipital neuralgia migraines and fibromyalgia.
    NancySB — May 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Julius, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Julius, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427357102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • United States Department of Veterans Affairs Parkinson?s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Centers|United States Department of Veterans Affairs Parkinson?s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Centers|Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Ca
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
