Overview of Dr. Anthony Julius, MD

Dr. Anthony Julius, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Julius works at Neurological Associates of Richmond - West End in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.