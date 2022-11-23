Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD
Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Kahr's Office Locations
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Im sure anyone would be comfortable with the care Dr Kahr provides….one could not ask for a better Dr…very attentive, knowledgeable, focused,interested,mindful of you as an individual..i have a serious mal-function and because of his care i live a close to normal life…i very much appreciate his expertise and who he is as a physician.
About Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
