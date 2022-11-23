Overview of Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD

Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Kahr works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.