Dr. Anthony Kalloo, MD
Dr. Anthony Kalloo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4166Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Can’t say enough positive regarding Dr. Kalloo. He is brilliant, humble, and kind! Really goes above and beyond!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1881638153
- Va Med Coll/Georgetown U Ho
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
