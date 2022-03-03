Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilbane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University College Galway and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Kilbane works at
Locations
-
1
Adult Endocrinology Consultants PC15144 Levan Rd Ste 44, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2136
-
2
Adult Endocrinology Consultants3145 W Clark Rd Ste 104, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 572-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilbane?
very through and attentive to you concerns
About Dr. Anthony Kilbane, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1730292020
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- St Catherins Hosp/U Coll Hosp
- University College Galway
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilbane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilbane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilbane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilbane works at
Dr. Kilbane has seen patients for Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilbane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kilbane speaks Arabic and French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilbane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilbane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilbane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilbane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.