Dr. Anthony King, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony King, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Promed1722 Shaffer St Ste 1, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-3963
Borgess Heart Institute1717 Shaffer St Ste 232, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5050
Borgess Heart Institute3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 565-9150
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr King for ongoing cardiology care. He has been my cardiologist for over 20 years and I am blessed to have him guiding my cardiac health.
About Dr. Anthony King, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1194700104
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
