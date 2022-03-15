Overview

Dr. Anthony King, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. King works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.